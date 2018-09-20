SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A delivered to them for one day only.

Delivery service Favor says the deal, available Thursday September 20 from 11 am until 9 pm, is in honor of National Chicken Month.

To take advantage of the deal, customers need to download and open the Favor app, and then tap on the "Free Chick-fil-A" banner. Then they can add the Chicken Sandwich to the order, and the free sandwich, free delivery promotion will be automatically applied to the order.

Favor says customers can add more items to the order, but they'll need to pay for the additional items.

Customers will need to tip a minimum of $2 upon delivery. The deal is also limited to one sandwich per customer.

