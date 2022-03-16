Fuddruckers to open location in North Star Mall

Five new Fuddruckers are coming to malls across Texas including right here in San Antonio. They're expected to open sometime in the second half of the year. 🍔

SAN ANTONIO — Fuddruckers is opening a new location in North Star Mall, the company announced Monday.

The company said they recently signed a deal with Brookfield Properties to open 10 mall locations, including the one here in San Antonio. The company said the locations are expected to open sometime in the second half of the year.

Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers commented, "We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties, expanding our geographic footprint across the country and making Fuddruckers accessible to an even greater number of guests. We anticipate creating approximately 150 new jobs in these areas, further expanding our Fuddruckers family of employees. These new locations will continue to grow our customer base, create new jobs and showcase our World's Greatest Hamburgers."

Of the 10 new locations, five are expected to be opening in Texas. Those locations are:

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth Town East Mall in Mesquite The Parks Mall in Arlington North Star Mall in San Antonio Willowbrook Mall in Houston