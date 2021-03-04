Fresh churros?! Check out this dessert food truck on the far west side

The churros are the Snack Bar's signature item as they're made fresh with every order. But we also got to see a few of their other sweet treats.

SAN ANTONIO — Sweets, sweets and more sweets.

KENS 5 visited the Snack Bar Food Truck on 8701 FM 1560, 78254 on the far west side to explore the menu and see what this local business is all about.

"You don’t really see that many dessert trucks around, so we wanted something different. To get people to bring their family over here, we also did our outside seating to where we can invite everybody of all ages," said co-owner Samantha Castillo.

The outdoor area consisted of several picnic tables, large wooden Jenga and huge Connect Four. There was even a hammock to lounge.

"We put our San Antonio twist with our churros together and we came up with a fun and unique snack," said Castillo.

She told KENS 5 the churros are their signature item as they're made fresh with every order. But we also got to see a few of their other sweet treats.

Mazapan

"We just put vanilla ice cream, some mazapan all in between there, fresh churros and then top it off with some mazapan candy."

Next up, raspa meets chocolate with a Cocanado Almond Joy

"We wanted it different so we made it an almond joy. So, we added our chocolate syrup, fresh coconut on top and of course our fresh churros," said Castillo.

And if you're looking for something to wash these sweets down, they have a few drink options. Two of them? Lemonade with chamoy and Strawberry lemonade. Each with a little twist.

"To give it something different and unique, we started to put some Italian ice on top and fresh fruit," said Castillo.

And as for opening a business in the pandemic, they said safety is a big factor for them.

"We actually started right in the middle of the pandemic. And we just made sure we had all our signs up -- stand six feet apart -- and just made sure we followed all the rules," said Castillo.

She said business has been really good. Especially with them introducing savory food options too like brisket nachos and corn in a cup.

So, if you want to check out this local food truck, click here for their information.

"We’re a place that offers something with a San Antonio twist, so we feel you should come out and try something different and unique and have a fun, good time here at the Snack Bar," said Castillo.