French Toast Girl Scout cookie to debut in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If everyone wasn't already looking for another reason to look forward to 2021, the Girl Scouts just helped out.

The Girl Scouts of Western New York and Girl Scouts of America announced a new cookie flavor which will debut in the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season: a french toast inspired cookie.

The cookie named "Toast-Yay!", is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

“We’re excited to offer Western New Yorkers the new delicious Toast- Yay! Girl Scout Cookie to be enjoyed with our other eight amazing flavors,” Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York said. “The Girl Scout Cookie program provides girls with unparalleled experiences and levels the entrepreneurship gap for women by nurturing that go-getter spirit early on and equipping girls with the confidence and skills to dream big and reach high.”