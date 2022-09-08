Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday

Summer is winding down and kids are returning to school, which means the San Antonio Food Banks Summer Meals program is coming to an end.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.

Some of those meals went to Roberto Font's family. Font is raising six grandchildren, and is recovering from pandemic related financial hardships.

"In the summer, it’s the worst time for parents because now your cost of food is doubled," Font said.

Increasing grocery store prices also led him to rely on the food bank for support this summer. According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, food costs surged 12% over the last year, driving an even bigger need for the Summer Meals program.

"I only turn to them if I have to," said Font. "I had to decide that pride will kill you and my family has to eat so I went to the food bank."

Friday, August 12 is the last day families can access no cost meals at over 100 locations across San Antonio.

While summer brings the biggest need at the food bank, Font knows help is available year round for those who need it. It's why he volunteers as much as he can to support organizations that keep his family fed.