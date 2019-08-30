You can "score" a buy-one, get-one free entree or kid's meal when you wear a Youth Soccer jersey to any Chipotle restaurant over Labor Day weekend.

Youth Soccer Month kicks off in September, so the restaurant is offering you a deal that is sure a "keeper".

The offer is valid between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 for any guest wearing a Youth Soccer jersey, ordering in-restaurant.

It is good for one free item per jersey, and each free item requires a purchase of an item of equal or greater value, the website says.

To learn more about the event, and Youth Soccer month, you can visit the Chipotle and Youth Soccer websites.