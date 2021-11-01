Chick-fil-A giving away sweet treat to kick off new year

Here's how you can get one!

ATLANTA — As a way to say “thank you” to its customers, Chick-fil-A is giving away a sweet treat: a Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

The offer is good now through Jan. 23 in the Chick-fil-A One app.

“Whether it’s a smile behind a cow print mask or a surprise treat, we’re always looking for ways to show our guests how much we appreciate them,” said Kevin Purcer, senior director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We’re excited to add a little sweetness to our guest’s day.”