The fast-food chain is serving up a complimentary breakfast combo meal as a way to say thank you.

SAN ANTONIO — The lines will most likely be long at many McDonald's locations on Wednesday morning in the San Antonio area. That's because teachers and school staff are getting treated to a free breakfast combo of their choice.

It's the fast-food chain's way of showing teacher appreciation at the start of the new school year.

The deal is being offered from 6 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18. Teachers and school employees need to bring their ID to show proof of their employment.