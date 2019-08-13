SAN ANTONIO — Plant-based meat has become a menu option for multiple fast-food chains around the country, one of them being Carl's Jr.

If you're interested in trying the Beyond Burger, you can grab one for free on Thursday while supplies last. Customers who say, "Beyond Upgrade" at the register, with the purchase of a large drink, will receive the offer.

The entree has been available since December 2018, but the restaurant is wanting to share its non-gluten item for customers nationwide.

Nearest locations include: