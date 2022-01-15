San Antonio food truck known for secret recipe seasoned chicken | Where to find them

"When they see the red chicken, they're like, 'I've never seen something like this before,' and they're just surprised."

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a reason why two brother-in-laws named their food truck El Gran Pajaro, meaning big bird in English.

They’re known for their hefty portions, as in, one plate can be up to four pounds! Their location varies, but when KENS 5 went to visit them, they were on 5615 Lone Star Parkway in Alamo Ranch.

"When they see the red chicken, they're like, 'I've never seen something like this before,' and they're just surprised. And when they bite it, they just love it," said co-owner Eduardo Lira.

Opened in the pandemic, they took their love for grilling to new heights. And they also want to save families some money.

"The whole chicken comes out with rice, tortillas, eight pieces of chicken. So, that's a big package the whole family can eat under $20," said co-owner Hugo Torres.

And then the chicken quesadilla, which is huge!

We got to see them grill their signature meat, throw cheese onto the tortilla, give it some cilantro, top it off and cut it into fours.

They also have sausage and homemade salsa.

"I think it's perfectly spiced, perfectly priced and we're a great environment for the family to come," said Lira.

As for the spices, it’s a secret family recipe. But Torres told us it has "a little bit of pineapple, orange, a little bit of color, lemon, garlic. So, it's a combination that give you that flavor."

They want to be the go-to chicken food truck. And if you want to find them, visit their social media here.

"As far as chicken and quesadillas and the sausage that we have, it's enough of a variety so that people can come and get something that they enjoy," said Lira.