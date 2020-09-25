Forget Taco Tuesday, San Antonio's 'Taco Week' is where it's at

The official event is in its inaugural year and has more than 30 restaurants participating. It's also sponsored by Corona Light. Deals range from $5-$10 across SA.

2020 will be known for lots of reasons, but perhaps one of the happier ones is it's the year San Antonio Taco Week became an official thing.

This weekend kicks off with more than 30 restaurants participating. Taco lovers can find taco/beer speciality dishes ranging from $5 to $10 all across Bexar County.

Taco Week actually runs a bit longer than a week (not that we're complaining) - with the official dates being Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, October 4.

Some restaurants are offering tacos to go, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are perks for those who go all out and celebrate by buying tacos at at least five different restaurants, who also share on social media by using the hashtag #satacoweek. Taco Week's organizers say it will enter you in a contest to win a $500 grand prize.

Before you head out, make sure to brush up on the Taco Commandments listed on the official website. There are only six of them, but don't say we didn't warn you. They address possible lines, how to tip and a warning about what to do if a restaurant you try runs out of tacos. There's also a taco passport so you can be focused and check off what tacos you've tried.

The event will benefit the San Antonio Restaurant Association and is sponsored by Corona Extra (yeah, not ironic at all).