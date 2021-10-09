Food truck owner with passion for BBQ uses business to serve community

Anthony Cubit and his family work to feed the homeless, and they also helped a ton of people when the winter storm hit, giving away wood that he chopped himself.

SAN ANTONIO — Smoke Ring King food truck serves Texas BBQ that’s cooked low, slow and eaten in minutes when taken to-go.

They’re a family owned business that has been around since 2019. And if you like Texas BBQ, you’re probably going to like the loaded sweet potato.

It’s owned by Anthony and Tanya Cubit. And it all started with the love for food.

"I've always loved cooking and it's always been a passion of mine growing up -- cooking with my grandma, baking with my mom. And it's always been something that I love to do," said Anthony Cubit.

He built his own BBQ pit in middle school, and years later, used it to create the business, which has allowed him to teach his kids entrepreneurial skills

"Being able to provide my kids with opportunities, you know, being able to teach them something and being able to spend time with them as well -- it teaches them what it takes for us to make the world that they have go around," said Cubit.

His daughter Zaryah has the cooking gift in her genes. And her baked goods are getting noticed.

"Somebody asked her when I got booked for a wedding -- they asked if my daughter could make their wedding cake," said Cubit.

You can also find some of her treats in the truck. And of course, we have to see the most popular menu items.

The Sweet Piggy

"It's loaded pulled pork and sweet potato. We start off with a jumbo size sweet potato. We bake it on the smoker to get it nice and soft and tender from there. We add a scoop of our homemade mac and cheese on top, and we add a hefty portion of our juicy pulled pork. We top with some shredded cheese, some jalapenos, some pico de gallo. We put some cream on there, then a little bit of barbecue sauce," said Cubit.

Wings

"We get them with the crispy skin on the smoker because everybody loves fried wings and skin. We have a lot of different flavors of sauces. We top it with some of that habanero Eat With Your Eyes firecracker sauce," said Cubit.

It’s a sauce made by another local business, Eat With Your Eyes catering company. You can check them out here.

The Brisket Plate

"We start off with six to eight ounces of sliced brisket. We have a numerous amount of sides -- smoked beans, country style green beans, potato salad, mac and cheese. We even have dirty rice, creamed corn," said Cubit.

And he told us he wants everyone to be able to enjoy his cooking.

"I've been in some pretty bad situations in my life, and I know what it's like to, you know, just kind of feel like you're at rock bottom. So, I asked God if He was going to help me get this, and I was going to definitely use this as a tool to continue to help his people. My gift is cooking. And so I cook. I feed as many people as I can," said Cubit.

He and his family work to feed the homeless, and they also helped a ton of people when the winter storm hit, giving away wood that he chopped himself.

"I need these things for me to be who I am, for me to feel like I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. And it goes both ways," said Cubit.

So, if you want to support a local business that also works to support other locals, click here for their locations as they vary each week. You can also reach out to them to cater an event.

"This is Texas barbecue with a gourmet twist. I want to take BBQ to places it hasn't been," said Cubit. "I'd like for everybody to come, you know, experience what Smoke Ring King has to offer."