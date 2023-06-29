Don't forget about basic food safety during Fourth of July weekend

Failure to follow food safety protocols happens more often than you might think.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you’re firing up the grill for Fourth of July celebrations, it’s important to not lose sight of basic food safety while celebrating.

“For one, they need to account for the temperatures, how they handle the food, their methods of what they do with the food, cooking their foods at a hot enough temperature to kill all the bacteria that could possibly be in the food," said Genesis Batie, a health inspector for the City of Midland.

It sounds obvious, but Batie said people make mistakes with food safety more than you think.

“Honestly, I think it is quite often," said Batie. "It’s on a pretty normal basis actually. Especially since we deal with and see food on a daily basis, whether that be in our home, at a grocery store, at a restaurant. We’re around food all the time, so it could be very easy to forget the potential dangers that food can bring on a day-to-day basis.”

So, what are some other things to keep in mind when preparing food?

“Making sure that they do wash their hands before using the food," said Batie. "In-between food, surfaces, utensils, make sure that they are cleaned in-between each use to prevent things such as cross contamination, things of that sort."