Food Bank in need of volunteers for mass distribution starting Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is in need of more than 500 volunteers this weekend where the organization will be hosting several mega mobile distributions.

If you're in need of food, pre-registration is recommended for those who can use their internet. However, the organization says you will not be turned away if you do not pre-register.

“Our community is hurting. We have been meeting the emergency food needs all week for the homeless and those in shelters across our community. Now it’s time to reach those in homes through our distributions and home deliveries," said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

For more information click here or call the Food Bank's helpline at (210) 431-8326 on Friday or Saturday.

The details for the distributions are listed below:

Friday-Sunday (Feb. 19-21)

TIME: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: San Antonio Food Bank main facility, with pre-check required beforehand at Camargo Park: 5738 Castroville Rd (78227)

WHAT: 1,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

Friday, Feb. 19

TIME: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: NISD Gustafson Stadium: 7001 Culebra Rd (78238)

WHAT: 2,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

Friday, Feb. 19

TIME: 2 - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Rackspace Technology: 1 Fanatical Pl (78218)

WHAT: 2,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

Saturday, Feb. 20

TIME: 1 - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Harlandale ISD Memorial Stadium: 1109 Apollo St (78214)

WHAT: 1,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water

Saturday, Feb. 20

TIME: 9:00- 11 a.m.

WHERE: River City Church: 16765 Lookout Rd (78154)

WHAT: 2,000 households (more than 5,000 individuals) get 100+ pounds of food, water