SAN ANTONIO — Faced with uncertainty about how it would feed the massive increase in hungry Alamo City families this month, the San Antonio Food Bank was lent a huge assist on Saturday.

The food bank usually serves 60,000 people a week. However, due to the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is now helping double that amount.

On his birthday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg called on people to donate to the food bank. Meanwhile, native San Antonian and popular author Shea Serrano raised $100,000 in less than eight hours after putting the call out on Twitter—amounting to a million pounds of food.

The fundraisers come after this week's food distribution. About 10,000 families showed up on Thursday to Traders Village seeking help. Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the food bank, said he was grateful for the generosity.

"I hate the fact we have to have people wait in a parking lot to get food," he said.

He said the organization is even more challenged because of the coronavirus.

"A lot of the food is out of the food chain," he said. "Retailers are selling out. Restaurants, hotels, caters aren't open. So we aren't seeing those donations. Our dollars are having to work a little harder."

The demand is taking a huge bite out of the food bank's supply as it must continue to purchase food. But that's presented its own challenges.

"It is taking a long time to get it here," Cooper said. "Some of the food we are getting is four to eight weeks out. And the urgency is now."

Nirenberg addressed the demand for food at his daily briefing Saturday evening alongside County Judge Nelson Wolff. Nirenberg said it's crucial for everyone to work together.

"Our goal right now is to make sure we get through this stress period where there is a heightened stress on the food supplies," he said.

The food bank is struggling to keep up with the staples like rice, beans and non-perishable food items. If you need help, the organization is asking for you to call them to pre-register.

