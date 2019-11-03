SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to shovel down some pancakes for a good cause.

On March 12, IHOP restaurants across the country are celebrating IHOP Free Pancake Day- Flip it Forward for Kids.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the International House of Pancakes will be giving customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

The purpose of the delicious day is to raise $4 million for kids fighting to overcome illnesses.

In order to achieve this goal, customers who take advantage of the free pancake deal are encouraged to donate to IHOP's charity partners-- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Additionally, March 12 through April 14, $1 from every stack of 'OREO Oh My Goodness' pancakes sold will also benefit the aforementioned charity partners.

The 'OREO Oh My Goodness' pancake stack which consists of buttermilk pancakes with OREO cookie pieces, cupcake icing and whopped topping was created by IHOP's 2019 Kid Chef Champion, Brody Simoncini.