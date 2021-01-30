Filipino meets Tex-Mex with veteran-owned food truck

Food Truck Frenzy: KENS 5 visits Patriot Grill on 900 FM-78 in Schertz.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Lumpia, brisket street tacos and Adobo with jasmine rice.

Filipino food fused with a Tex-Mex flare; that’s what you can expect at Patriot Grill.

"We started this concept about five years ago. We wanted to do something to honor our military. I served in the military back in the 70s and early 80s, and we thought, what better place than San Antonio being home to start Patriot Grill?" said Owner Curtis (Bud) Stoker.

Stoker and his wife Maribelle, along with their business manager Carol, told KENS 5 they make the food from scratch.

They showed us a ton of their menu items that range anywhere from $4 to $14.

Here are a few of their options:

"Devil Dog" Brisket Bites

"It’s a slow cooked brisket that we put in corn dog batter and then we cook ‘em in the fryer. A lot of our dishes I call it 'up the game a little bit' -- give it more of a Texas flare," said Stoker.

Brisket Street Tacos

"What everybody has to have is the street tacos, so we’ll be having the slow cooked brisket," said Stoker. The drizzle on the taco is mango chipotle.

Adobo with Jasmine Rice

"It’s a traditional dish. It is a pork dish that’s slow cooked pork with vegetables and a lot of different seasonings," said Stoker.

Chef Maribelle, who is from the Philippines, told KENS 5 making food for the community is a life-long dream come true.

"I love to serve our food to the people that we love," said Maribelle.

The truck is normally parked at 900 FM-78 in Schertz. You can visit Patriot Grill's website here to learn more about the business and locations.

"This is our world now, and there's nothing like seeing people come up and taste your food, then come back and go 'wow it’s amazing. I’ve never had anything like that.' So that’s such a reward within itself," said Stoker.