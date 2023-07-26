Chickens are running away from farms because of the extreme Texas heat

Here are some tips to help your chickens beat the summer heat.

TEXAS, USA — Extreme heat in Texas is now affecting farms.

Farmers in the Lone Star State are not only losing their eggs, but they're losing their chickens too.

Typically, chickens tend to try and run away when temperatures reach 105 degrees or higher. They're usually seen waddling with their wings away from their bodies in an effort to cool down because chickens can't sweat. Chickens with those symptoms are at an extreme risk of dying from heat stress.

According to the University of Arizona, the heat also creates a vicious cycle where chickens feed less, which leads to reduced calcium intake, and ultimately results in poor eggshell quality and a drop in egg production.

Farmers are urged to provide multiple sources of fresh, clean, and cool water in shady, cool areas so hens are encouraged to drink. Some farmers are even providing chickens with frozen fruits like watermelon to keep them cool and hydrated.