CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue Bell has released summertime favorite Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough flavor Monday.

The ice cream flavor is described as a "smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with a tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks".

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream is available in the pint and half gallon sizes.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

RELATED: Report: Copycat ice cream licker arrested in Louisiana

RELATED: San Antonio teen identified as 'Blue Bell licker' in viral video

RELATED: Blue Bell responds to video of young woman licking ice cream, returning it to grocery freezer