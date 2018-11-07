July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day, and you can get in the spirit bright and early with a trip to Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The restaurant is offering members of their Shmear Society rewards program a free Mac & Cheese Bagel with any purchase on Saturday. The bagel features Annie's Homegrown macaroni and cheese baked directly into the dough. It's only available at Einstein Bros. Bagels locations until August 29, so this is your chance to try the unique baked good before it's too late.

You must be a member of the Shmear Society rewards program to take advantage of the offer, and if you're not already a member, you have until Friday to sign up. Visit www.schmearsociety.com to sign up, so you can celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day with a free treat this weekend.

There are seven Einstein Bros. Bagels locations in San Antonio, with others in New Braunfels and San Marcos. You can find your nearest location here.

