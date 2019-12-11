Some egg-citing news is circulating around Instagram and it really is all it's "cracked" up to be — an egg nog wine cocktail.
Sold at Costco, Kirkland has released the game-changing alcoholic 'nog. It's filled with 13.9% Alc/Vo and made with real dairy cream, according to the social post.
The 1.5-liter bottle was posted by @costcobuys and is apparently best served over the rocks.
You can make every day feel like fry-day with this $8.99 adult-style egg nog.
