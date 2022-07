Can you eat five burgers in five minutes? If so, you could win $1,000!

SAN ANTONIO — Burger enthusiasts, it's your time to shine --- and possibly become $1,000 shinier.

The popular east side restaurant, Mark's Outing is challenging people to eat cheeseburgers... The catch? You have to eat five cheeseburgers in five minutes.

The restaurant is holding eight qualifying rounds on select Fridays through October.

The first winner, Anthony Rosales downed three cheeseburgers to his competitor's two.