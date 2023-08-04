Still figuring out what to serve for Easter? Check out these top food items

Whether it's before the egg hunting or after hitting the pool, here are some of the top food items you should consider serving on Easter!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Easter Sunday is less than a day away, and many people who celebrate the holiday are already planning what delicious meals and snacks to serve their guests.

If what you just read does not sound like you and you're still trying to figure out what food to put out before the Easter Bunny stops at your home, don't worry because we have you covered!

Whether it's before the egg hunting or after hitting the pool, here are some of the top food items you should consider serving to those who you celebrate Easter with!

Appetizers

You can never go wrong with preparing some appetizers to kick off the holiday party!

According to Delish, below are some of the best smaller foods to give your guests:

Deviled eggs: This food item fits the egg theme of Easter and is one of the easiest foods to cook.

This food item fits the egg theme of Easter and is one of the easiest foods to cook. Ham and cheese pinwheels: With some store-bought crescent roll dough, you can stuff them with cheese and ham topped with your garnish.

With some store-bought crescent roll dough, you can stuff them with cheese and ham topped with your garnish. Sour cream and onion dip: Everyone loves some dip to go along with their chips, and this self-serving appetizer will include caramelized onions and some chives.

Everyone loves some dip to go along with their chips, and this self-serving appetizer will include caramelized onions and some chives. Fondue bites: These cheesy party snacks are easy to make and a solid win in the appetizer category.

These cheesy party snacks are easy to make and a solid win in the appetizer category. Spinach puffs: There's nothing wrong with turning a healthy food item into a delicious snack! These puff pastry bites filled with a mixture of spinach, garlic, cream cheese and sauteed onion will start the party right.

To view other top appetizers for Easter and their respective recipes, click here.

Related Articles These are the stores that are closed on Easter Sunday

Side Dishes

Along with the main entree, guests may want a side dish to accompany their meal.

Although that might seem like a little more time to prepare, the Food Network says the following side dishes are easy -- and creative-- to make for your Easter festivities.

Scalloped potatoes with ham: You can never go wrong with a dish that includes creamy potatoes studded with salty pieces of baked ham.

You can never go wrong with a dish that includes creamy potatoes studded with salty pieces of baked ham. Steam asparagus: A healthy vegetable with a flavored blend of olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon will go with anything on the menu.

A healthy vegetable with a flavored blend of olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon will go with anything on the menu. Baked mac and cheese: A creamy and moist texture of baked man and cheese in a light egg custard and cheddar will make all lovers of this food item adore it even more.

A creamy and moist texture of baked man and cheese in a light egg custard and cheddar will make all lovers of this food item adore it even more. Creamy spring peas: A lemony cream sauce on sweet peas and smoky pancetta will give your guests that tasty spring flavor.

A lemony cream sauce on sweet peas and smoky pancetta will give your guests that tasty spring flavor. Lemon and pea Alfredo: This "light" and creamy pasta with peas topped with citrusy lemon will make for a perfect and simple side dish.

To look at other Easter side dishes and their recipes, click here.

Desserts

This may be the course that excites your guests of all ages!

Here are the top and most creative dessert dishes to serve, according to Food & Wine.

Lemon cake with cream cheese frosting: A layered cake with flavors of lemon, honey and extra-virgin olive oil while including rich lemon-cream cheese frosting, you can't go wrong with this special type of lemon cake.

A layered cake with flavors of lemon, honey and extra-virgin olive oil while including rich lemon-cream cheese frosting, you can't go wrong with this special type of lemon cake. Strawberry tiramisu: Get ready to swap out the coffee and chocolate for strawberries! This brighter form of tiramisu cake will fit the Easter setting.

Get ready to swap out the coffee and chocolate for strawberries! This brighter form of tiramisu cake will fit the Easter setting. Rhubarb coffee cake : Including a tender, springy crumb, this sweet dish is a perfect match for the tart rhubarb on top of the cake.

Including a tender, springy crumb, this sweet dish is a perfect match for the tart rhubarb on top of the cake. Coconut cream pie: The crust, topping and filling must all have coconut in this fluffy pie.

The crust, topping and filling must all have coconut in this fluffy pie. Macarons: It's best to buy these at a store, but the way you decorate them will give them that homemade feeling.

To see other delicious and sweet desserts you can prepare for Easter, click here.

If you do plan on making a trip to the grocery store to make any of the listed food items for the holiday, keep in mind that some businesses may be closed to observe the holiday.