Dunkin's fall menu arriving earlier than ever next week

With autumn around the corner, all of your favorite Dunkin' pumpkin-inspired classics will hit stores on August 19.

As we enter the dog days of summer, Dunkin' is here to remind you that autumn will be here before you know it.

The donut and coffee chain is launching its fall menu earlier than ever, with your favorite Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery items arriving at participating Dunkin' stores nationwide by Wednesday, August 19.

"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin' guests, and we're excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin' restaurants earlier than ever," Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin' announced in a press release.

"This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone - from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin'."

Dunkin’ is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte next week! How do you feel about getting a PSL in August?https://t.co/En4kQami6i — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 12, 2020

Dunkin' will also be offering Pumpkin K-Cup pods and packaged coffee available for purchase at participating restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited run.

Dunkin's fall menu with an array of new items includes: