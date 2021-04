Dunkin' kicks off summer menu with four new additions

Dunkin’s summer lineup includes Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, Bacon Topped Avocado Toast, and Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dunkin’ announced Wednesday it is serving up a bright beginning to summer, offering guests an early start to the season with a new hot coffee choice, a cool new way to enjoy a fan-favorite flavor, and a terrific new take on a toasty, tasty trend.

Dunkin’s summer lineup includes the new Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, new Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, and new Bacon Topped Avocado Toast, along with new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers.

The company also announced that all healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Nurses Day on May 6, no purchase necessary.

Beginning today for a limited time, new menu items starting up summer at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide include:

Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee: Sunrise Batch, the newest hot coffee in the brand’s Limited Batch Series, is a medium roast featuring notes of cocoa, tangy sweetness, and toasted nuts. To craft this bright, smooth, and full-bodied coffee, Dunkin’ sourced beans from two highly regarded coffee regions: Kenya and Latin America.

Sunrise Batch will be available for a limited time, with new Limited Batch Series coffees continuing to be introduced throughout the year.

Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte: Butter Pecan, one of the brand’s most requested flavors, is making its return with an exciting new twist. The new Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte is a whimsical take on the classic ice cream flavor, featuring Dunkin’s premium espresso paired with Butter Pecan flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles.

Guests can also enjoy Butter Pecan’s combination of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors in Dunkin’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso drinks, Frozen Coffee, and Frozen Chocolate.

Bacon Topped Avocado Toast: Two months after adding Avocado Toast to the menu and making this popular pick available all day for everyone to enjoy quickly and conveniently, Dunkin’ is topping that by introducing Bacon Topped Avocado Toast. It features creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread made with four simple ingredients – avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice – that’s spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin’s authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, and topped with savory cherrywood smoked crumbled bacon and Everything Bagel Seasoning for an extra dash of flavor.

Coconutmilk and Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers: Dunkin’ is also introducing coconutmilk, another delicious non-dairy option to keep guests running in refreshing new ways. With this launch, Dunkin’ will offer colorful new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers and the new Coconutmilk Iced Latte. Guests can also customize their favorite beverages with creamy coconutmilk, joining oatmilk and almondmilk as non-dairy options. For an easy way to stay cool with coconutmilk as the temps heat up, Dunkin’ is serving medium-sized Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers for the special price of $3 from April 28 through May 25.