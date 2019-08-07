Tuesday marks the 15th annual Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day.
Customers who dress as a cow can get a free entrée until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The offer can't be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app.
The restaurant’s “mascot” is a cow, which Chick-fil-A said is to promote not eating cow meat.
Chick-fil-A’s website said 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day in 2018.
