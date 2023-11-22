Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family

Enjoy a hassle-free holiday with no cooking involved, giving you even more time to enjoy your time with family and friends.

Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.

That way you can spend the day relaxing rather than cooking.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

The bar-b-que restaurant has a couple of Thanksgiving meats available to order, including turkeys between nine and 19 pounds and honey glazed spiral hams. They have party packs for meals that serve between 10 and 20 people, as well as a variety of dessert pies like pecan, pumpkin, apple, coconut, and lemon.

Place your Order online.

Cracker Barrel Old Countrey Store

The family-style restaurant is offering Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies in a variety of flavors.

Their Heat n’ Serve options provide a complete homestyle Thanksgiving turkey meal for any size gathering, prepared in two hours or less. Starting at $14.99 per person, the Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast serves 8-10 and includes a full meal bundle of protein, sides, bread and dessert.

They also have a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner for gatherings of 4-6, including the same favorites of the Heat n’ Serve Feast like oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, choice of side and sweet yeast rolls.

Available for pick up Nov. 19-26, while supplies last. Guests that pre-order now and schedule pick up on Nov. 21 or 22 receive a free Bonus Card.

Four Sisters Catering & Event Planning

You have until November 21 to place orders for a complete holiday meal that will include either a fresh roasted sliced turkey or a maple orange glazed ham, homemade corn stuffing, gluten free creamed gravy, homestyle mashed potatoes, fresh candied yams, green been casserole, cranberry sauce, soft rolls, and the choice of either a pumpkin crumble or a buttermilk pecan pie.

Orders must be picked up on Wednesday, November 23.

They are located at 7421 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229. Or you can order by phone at (210) 349-4040.

Honey-Baked Ham Company

Honey Baked Ham® & Turkey Feast includes either an eight- or nine-pound Bone-In Half Ham with a Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli – sure to please all ages!

includes either an eight- or nine-pound Bone-In Half Ham with a Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli – sure to please all ages! Turkey Dinner comes with a Turkey Breast and a choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

comes with a Turkey Breast and a choice of three Heat & Serve Sides. Quarter Ham Meal has a Quarter Bone-In Ham and three Heat & Serve Sides.

has a Quarter Bone-In Ham and three Heat & Serve Sides. Honey Baked™ Boneless Ham & Turkey Feast includes a Half Boneless Ham, Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides.

includes a Half Boneless Ham, Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides. Desserts options include: Red Velvet Cake, Southern Pecan Pie and Triple Chocolate Cake.

All are available to purchase at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit honeybaked.com to buy online and pick up in store.

Kona Grill

This restaurant has dine-in, delivery and takeout options available.

They have a Traditional Roasted Turkey, paired with sauteed green beans, miso mashed potatoes, shoyu cream sauce, brioche stuffing and ginger-yuzu infused cranberry sauce.

Or you might like to try a Macadamia Nut Turkey, with macadamia-nut crusted turkey breast which is also served alongside Kona’s take on the traditional trimmings.

Dine-in reservations are available from November 24-27, and pre-order is available for take-out or delivery online at KonaGrill.com. And as a reminder, through November 30, Kona is serving up the favorite flavor of the season with all things pumpkin. Build an entirely pumpkin-themed meal with a beverage, entrée and dessert, or mix and match with one of Kona’s other classic grill or sushi items.

Maggiano's Little Italy

The italian favorite has a family-style dine-in 3-course menu available for Thanksgiving. Reservations recommended.

Their hot and cold prepared carryout bundles feed 4-5 people. Cold-prepared bundles are $179.99 and available for pick-up Tuesday, November 22nd and Wednesday, November 23rd. Hot-prepared bundles are $189.99 and available for pick-up Thursday, 11/24. Now taking call-in pre-orders. Online pre-orders start 11/16. Orders must be placed by 8 pm the night prior to pick-up.

Their takeout menu includes: Caesar Salad | Traditional Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy and Sage & Sausage Stuffing | Country-Style Smoked Ham with Ham Glaze and Whipped Sweet Potatoes | Spaghetti & Meatballs | Four-Cheese Ravioli | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Cranberry Relish | Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake | Fresh Baked Ciabatta Bread.

Order online CLICK HERE.

Pedrotti's Ranch

For gatherings of six or more, the meal includes smoked turkey breast, barbecue brisket, mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, barbecue sauce, and fixings like rolls, pickles, onions, and jalapenos. A la carte brisket, turkey, mac n' cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, and cornbread dressing with gravy are available.

They are located at 13715 FM 1560, Helotes, TX 78023. Order online.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Thanksgiving Smoked Turkey Breast Meal on November 23 – 24. Priced at $49 per person (+tax & gratuity) and a to-go individual plate for $49 per person (+tax & handling fee).

Includes choice of Perry’s Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cranberries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette or Butternut Squash Soup, served with Pan Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage & Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. Add an individual serving of Pumpkin Cheesecake for $9. Available to-go or dine-in.

Order your dinner online CLICK HERE.

Rudy's

You can either grab the whole feast or items a la carte from Rudy's. The family package includes a whole turkey, cornbread dressing, and gravy. Whole ham, whole turkey, and sliced turkey are available to order, as well as trays of cornbread stuffing, gravy, cream corn, and peach cobbler.

Orders can be picked up between November 20 to 23.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

They are offering the following for Thanksgiving dine-in:

Choice of one starter: Caesar salad, steak house salad, or lobster bisque

Entree: Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Sausage & Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish.

Choice of one side: garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or green beans with garlic

Dessert: pumpkin cheesecake & vanilla ice cream

They are also offering Thanksgiving to go. $175, serves 4. Available for pickup on November 23 from 12 pm – 4 pm.

More information on their website.

225 Urban Smoke (turkey only)

Those looking for a turkey to complete their meal have until November 21 to order a smoked or fried turkey. The turkeys can be picked up on November 22 and 23.

Located at 1015 Rittiman Road, #113, San Antonio, TX 78218. Order by phone at (210) 444-9956.

Visit their website here.

