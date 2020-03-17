SAN ANTONIO — To help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering discount to-go or carryout options.

The Rustic

When ordering carryout, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

Bowl & Barrel

When ordering carry, customers will get a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

The General Public

When ordering carryout, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

Genghis Grill

All first time Genghis Grill orders on DoorDash will get free delivery through March 30.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Free Delivery for all orders over $30 for the next 30 days with the code WALKONS when you use Doordash

Chipotle

The restaurant has free delivery when you use the code CHIPOTLEME on Postmates.

$0 Delivery

Sushi Zushi, Pho Win, Hooters, California Pizza Kitchen, County Line, MAX's Wine Dive, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Taco Cabana, Halftime Pizza, Rome Pizza, Hootie's Burger Bar, Bakery Lorraine, Flaming Bird and Sushia have a $0 delivery fee when you use the Favor app.

$0 Delivery

Subway, Popeyes and Denny's have a $0 delivery fee when you use the Postmates app. Use code IMAFAN at checkout.

$0 Delivery

Zoe's Kitchen, Schlotzsky's, Golden Corral, Grady's Bar-B-Que (spend $10), Burger King (spend $15), Johnny Carino's (spend $20) will get a $0 delivery fee when purchased through Uber Eats.

$1 Delivery

Church's Chicken, Pei Wei, Bill Miller BBQ and Thai Lao Orchid have a $1 delivery fee when you use the Favor app.

Know a delivery service offering discounts? Let us know at news@kens5.com.

