The popular pizza brand known for its "It's not Delivery" slogan will join in the fun for National Pizza Month.

No joke, DiGiorno pizza will actually deliver to five cities throughout the month of October.

According to a release, the idea came from DiGiorno's social media fans encouraging the company to break their 'no delivery' rule this month.

Three out of the five lucky cities have already been chosen for delivery.

However, DiGiorno is still wanting pizza lovers to use #DeliverDiGiorno and their city's name on Twitter starting at midnight on Oct. 1 for their chance to win the final two spots.

After two more cities receive the most mentions, the five cities will be announced.

Each week, DiGiorno will make limited deliveries to the announced five cities all October long.

If you end up being outside of a delivery city, you can still get the pizza delivered through retailers such as Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, Amazon Fresh and Amazon PrimeNow.