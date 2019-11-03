SAN ANTONIO — It's the Alamo City to some, the Countdown City to others - but most San Antonians know that no matter what you call it, this city has some of the best food in the country.

But residents and tourists alike know that sifting through the multitude of dining options can turn into a stomachache - especially while hungry!

That's where services like AAA can help. Their diamond rating service ranks restaurants into five categories, ranging from the "Quick-Serve" 1-diamond options to the "Leading-Edge" 5-diamond establishments.

San Antonio has eight 4 Diamond restaurants, including Sustenio. Located in the Eilan Hotel & Spa in the La Cantera resort, the restaurant helmed by executive chef Scott Cohen earned their rating by providing "high-end cuisine, prepared by highly-skilled staff in a luxurious setting," according to AAA.

KENS 5 joined an AAA inspector (whose identity has been concealed at the company's request) as they recently put Sustenio to the diamond test, judging the restaurant on its food, service, and environment.

The diamond rating system extends to hotels as well. KENS 5 recently joined the AAA team for a look at Hotel Emma - which rates as a 5-Diamond, "Ultimate Luxury" hotel:

For more information on the AAA Diamond Rating, click here.