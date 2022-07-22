Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is giving free pizzas to families in need

Parsons released the address of the giveaway Friday morning on his Twitter.

PARKER, Texas — Winning awards on the field is only the start of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons impact.

He's making an impact off the field by giving back to the community, too. On Friday, the Cowboys star tweeted that he would be giving out 75 free pizzas from Pizza Hut to families in need in Parker, Texas.

Parsons followed up his first tweet with a second, the address where the event will happen: 801 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. #121, Allen, Texas, 75002. The giveaway will happen at 1 p.m. and the first 75 families will get the pizza.

Pizza Hut's main account responded with heart emojis.

801 S Greenville Ave #121, Allen, TX 75002 1 pm come get a feee Pizza Hut!! First 75 families! https://t.co/8GtpRAgiSD — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 21, 2022

The announcement sparked other ideas from the public to do more community giveaways, and Parsons was paying close attention.

"Grocery Store Gift Cards next time," one person replied.

Parsons responded to this person and said "Love this idea ! Walmart?"

Love this idea ! Walmart? https://t.co/rH2B6wZEf8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 22, 2022

Cowboys fans already love the second-year player for his on-the-field play. Community service like this will quickly cement his legacy in DFW families' hearts.