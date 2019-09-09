Dairy Queen has released two fall menu items to embrace your sweet tooth.

The fast-food chain is serving Cinnamon Roll Shakes and Butterscotch Dipped Cones at participating locations nationwide.

The Cinnamon Roll Shake is served with DQ vanilla soft serve, blended with milk and topped with creamy whip, while the Butterscotch Dipped Cone is filled with DQ soft serve and finished with butterscotch coating.

You can bring in the fall season with these creamy creations.

