As we near the fall months, Dairy Queen is welcoming the changing season with a limited-time edition Fall "Blizzard" Candle Collection.

With scents like Pumpkin Pie, Harvest Berry, "Heath" Caramel Brownie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers, you can grab a lighter and embrace the sweet scents.

DQ Fall Blizzard® Candle Collection Delicious scents to make your taste buds jealous of your nose. Free while supplies last.

If you prefer to eat your sweet treats instead, you can check out the new Fall Treat Menu with cookie dough and brownie favorites, the press release says.

