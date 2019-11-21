SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is gearing up for food coma season, which often results in feasting ourselves silly over the holidays. However, one San Antonio doctor says if you shop smart it's possible to make holiday meals that are equal parts delicious and healthy.



Cynthia Cantu is a primary care physician at UT Health San Antonio. The majority of her patients are adults living with diabetes, high blood pressure or coronary artery disease. She says their nutrition is a big factor in keeping them out of the hospital.

A doctor-approved shopping list can be beneficial to anyone with an appetite for holiday favorites.

For the main dish, Cantu recommends sticking to turkey. Start with a hormone-free bird. Check the label for salt and seasoning additives and refrain from adding additional spices from your cabinet.

“People don't realize (the turkey) already has sodium, so that hurts you a lot. So please pay attention to those things," she said. "(Use) a little bit of low-fat butter and don't fry it. Just (bake) in the oven and you're good to go.”

Heading to the produce section, Cantu recommends serving fresh sides.



“You can make a cauliflower mash and it will taste delicious. You really cannot tell the difference. You just need one (head of cauliflower) and it makes a good quantity. You just add a little bit of butter and cheese and that's a very good substitution,”she said.

Green beans are another go-to menu item. But instead of canned soup, opt for turkey bacon and glazed pecans.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, make a cheesecake with evaporated milk or cookies with almond flower and Stevia.

To keep your healthy shopping trip within budget, seek out the store brand.

“You can use the Walmart brand. If you look at the back it's the same thing,” Cantu said.



If you need help planning that flavorful meal for your family without all the calories, Cantu recommends searching online for low-carb and low-sodium recipes.