San Antonians looking for a cool summer treat will have a new option at The Shops at La Cantera starting later this month.

The Baked Bear, a San Diego, California-based ice cream shop well known for its monstrous ice cream sandwiches and original recipes, will hold a grand opening on Friday, July 12.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the chain said the menu will feature hand churned ice cream scoops, customizable ice cream sandwiches made with fresh-baked cookies and brownies, fun toppings and more. In addition to popular baked goods - all made from scratch - flavors from the super premium Baked Bear craft ice cream collection range from Blackberry Crumble to Toasted S’mores. The San Antonio location will also offer rotating, seasonal flavors and a Cookie of the Month. The Baked Bear offers a mix and match style for guests to find their favorite combination with the option of rolling ice cream sandwiches through colorful toppings, resulting in its Instagram-worthy reputation.

The chain has two other locations in Texas: one in El Paso and one in Austin. The California-based ice cream company is in eight states.

The La Cantera store will be 970 square feet and will be located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite LS3320 San Antonio, TX 78256. For more information on the sweet treats, visit the Baked Bear's website and follow along on Instagram at @TheBakedBear.

