Culinaria expands Restaurant Week to month-long campaign

SAN ANTONIO — Good news for those looking to try out new local restaurants!

Culinaria has expanded Restaurant Week to a month-long campaign.

The organization hopes that the extension will encourage San Antonians to support local eateries that have been hard hit since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"More than any other industry, restaurants have suffered the most significant sales and job losses since the outbreak," a press release from the organization points out.

Restaurant Week, which is often a week-long event to celebrate local food, typically involves restaurants offering reduced or fixed-price menus to encourage customers to try new dishes and cuisines.

This month, the event will expand to the entire month of August, concluding on the 31st.

For Culinaria, proceeds from Restaurant Week usually go directly into supporting culinary and education programs, "enabling Culinaria to be a largely self-sustaining organization."

Proceeds from this year's Restaurant Month will go into the HospitALLity Fund, which is a crucial part of Culianria's Emergency Relief efforts to help local restaurants, struggling from the economic impact of the outbreak, cover operating costs.

Participating restaurants will have $20 lunch, $45 dinner; as well as three-course prix-fixe menus for dine-in or to go. Reservations will be required for those who choose to dine-in.

All restaurants have implemented and will be enforcing COVID compliant procedures and protocols when it comes to sanitizing and service.