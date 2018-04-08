Live music, fine dining, and dishes from across the world made their way to the hearts and bellies of San Antonians at Crumpets Restaurant and Bakery. And now, after more than three decades, the owner is retiring his apron and closing the doors permanently.

Chef Francois Maeder announced his plans to close the restaurant on Thursday after 38 years. He says that while it’s been an exciting chapter, it’s time to retire.

The chef trained all over Europe and brought his culinary talent to San Antonio, serving up European-inspired dishes and desserts.

He’s says that after spending an average of 70 to 80 hours a week at the restaurant, he’s ready to put out the fire and pursue another passion.

“Traveling and camping. My wife and I we enjoy camping a lot,“ Chef Maeder said.

The restaurant’s extensive wine collection will go up for sale along with pictures Maeder has taken on his many excursions and showcases at his business.

He says that the property has been sold and a new restaurant will soon take over, but he didn’t release any details of what’s to come.

Crumpets Restaurant and Bakery will close on September 1.

