SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above photo and video are from previous Cowboy Breakfast events.

Grab your boots and press your pearl snaps because the 42nd annual San Antonio Cowboy Breakfast is around the corner.

The event is taking place Friday, January 24, between 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall.

“We feed 40,000 people, and it’s all free. Where else can you get something like that on a nice, chilly morning?” said Bill Massey, a founding member who serves as chairman of the non-profit Cowboy Breakfast Foundation.

You can expect a Texas-sized menu including:

20,000 servings of Picante Sauce by Simply Fresco

15,000 cups of What’s Brewing coffee

12,000 Kiolbassa Chorizo & Egg Tacos

10,000 Rudy's BBQ Beef Tacos

8,000 Pioneer Biscuits & Kiolbassa Sausage

8,000 bacon & egg tacos

5,000 potato & egg tacos

5,000 Kiolbassa Sausage Wraps

5,000 Pints Oak Farms Milk & Orange Juice

2,500 servings of Pioneer Biscuits & Gravy

Free shuttle buses will run continuously to and from the Cowboy Breakfast from the parking lot of the Santikos Realto Theater on 2938 NE Loop 410. Parking also will be available onsite at Cowboys Dancehall.

If you're wanting to really dive into the action, volunteers are needed for a variety of activities.

For more information on the event, its history and how to get involved, visit Cowboy Breakfast's website.

