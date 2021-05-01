This San Antonio restaurant topped Yelp's list of the 100 best places to eat in Texas

Gino's Deli Stop N Buy was another Alamo City eatery that placed high on the ranking.

SAN ANTONIO — Two Alamo City restaurants were named among Texans' favorites this week.

Yelp released its 2021 list of the top 100 places to eat in the Lone Star State, and San Antonio favorite Comfort Café topped the list. Working off a pay-what-you-can structure (with a minimum of $10), the west-side eatery offers meals ranging from breakfast favorites to salads and "big bite burgers."

Our own Marvin Hurst visited Comfort Café in early 2020, and gave two thumbs up to the Guacamole Benny, Churro Waffle and the Rise & Shine. The restaurant has five stars on Yelp, a rating accrued with more than 200 reviews.