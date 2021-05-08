Churro-flavored coffee?! Check out this San Antonio food, coffee truck

"We have options for everybody."

SAN ANTONIO — One local food truck has been getting a lot of buzz on social media, from Instagram to TikTok, totaling thousands of "likes."

It's called Early Bird Coffee. They're usually located in the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center over by the REI. They’re inside a silver, vintage airstream trailer, serving everything from hot and iced coffees to pastries.

"I just wanted something different. I wanted to try something new, something completely out of my comfort zone. So, we started the business and we started Early Bird," Owner Sydni Abed said.

Husband and wife Sydni and Jamal have two young kids. So, drinking coffee is, well, pretty important to them. So, why not make a business centered around caffeine?

"I've just learned as I went. So, it's been really fun," said Abed.

They started in November. They were excited that they could do it outside because people can come to the business and feel safe, despite the pandemic.

"For them to be coming out, I appreciate that because it supports our business. And so we want to make people feel comfortable," said Abed.

They have a ton of menu options, but we got to try a few fan favorites. Like the Horchata with two shots of espresso.

"It's made from scratch. I make it every day. It has a whole milk base on it. You just mix it up really good," said Abed.

And if you’re looking for a different sort of boost, they have a matcha latte.

"We do have matcha for somebody who maybe wants a more energy drink boost because it's a slower increase versus coffee is an instant increase," said Abed.

And if you’re not too big into iced drinks, we tried a churro flavored latte. They told us to pair it with the pan dulce, which scream fiesta.

They get a lot of their pastries from local bakers, like Alebrije and Miss Chickpea Bake Shop. And some of their options are also vegan.

"We have options for everybody. So, that's why we have the vegan option, or we have just the option that does have dairy in it," said Abed.

She told KENS 5 being inclusive is vital to them. Especially with starting this business in the pandemic.

"I feel like I kind of already knew what to expect because I was living on the other side of it for so many months. When I go places, I already know how I feel. So, I don't want people to feel that way," said Abed.

"It's been a lot of fun. I really enjoy it," said Abed.