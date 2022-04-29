Chick-fil-A offering free Spicy Chicken Biscuit for SA customers next week

The restaurant chain says the free breakfast entree is to thank the San Antonio community for its support.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A is offering a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit for guests ordering through the app next week.

The restaurant chain says the free breakfast entree is to thank the San Antonio community for its support.

“Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the San Antonio community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit,” said Juan Garza, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Stone Oak. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning.”

The free biscuit is limited to one Spicy Chicken Biscuit per person during May 2 through May 7. Anyone with the app will the reward automatically applied to their account when they log in. If you do not already have the app, you will see the reward applied once you create a new account.

The offer is only valid during restaurant hours at participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A locations.