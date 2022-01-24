Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets in San Antonio, again

The restaurant chain held the same promotion last month.

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A is offering a way to score free chicken nuggets again. The deal ends on Saturday and pops up automatically in the restaurant's app – which you must use.

The promotion for an 8-count order of chicken nuggets started Monday and ends on Saturday, January 29 for Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area. The restaurant chain held the same promotion last month.

Guests can redeem the offer by visiting any participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A to using the Chick-fil-A App during restaurant hours.