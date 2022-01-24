Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets in San Antonio, again

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A is offering a way to score free chicken nuggets again. The deal ends on Saturday and pops up automatically in the restaurant's app – which you must use.
The promotion for an 8-count order of chicken nuggets started Monday and ends on Saturday, January 29 for Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area. The restaurant chain held the same promotion last month.
Guests can redeem the offer by visiting any participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A to using the Chick-fil-A App during restaurant hours.
Anyone in the San Antonio area who creates or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.