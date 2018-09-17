SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville area will offer a free breakfast item every week during the month of October to any customer who uses the new Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

Customers who sign up or log in to their Chick-fil-A Mobile app between 6:30-10 a.m. will be able to redeem a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, Hash Brown Scramble or 4-count Chick-n-Minis each week.

Chick-fil-A said this offer is inviting them to try out the newest version of the app.

The offer will be in effect from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3 excluding when Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

