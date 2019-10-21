ATLANTA — You can now get served at your seat at Chick-fil-A without having to go to Dwarf House.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain is introducing a new option via its app that will let you bypass the counter to make your order.

Chick-fil-A announced last week that "dine-in mobile ordering" will be available via its app - go in, sit down, place your order on your phone and wait for it to come to you.

The company says it will be a convenient option for those on the run.

“So many of our customers’ busy lives and commitments have them strapped for time. Dine-in mobile ordering is one way we can help them get a quick, yet high quality meal,” Khalilah Cooper, a director of service & hospitality, said in a release. “This technology will be particularly helpful for busy parents who can now head straight into the restaurant and have their meal brought to their table at their convenience, without waiting in line.”

The company said it originally began testing the feature at restaurants in Tampa, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco and SIlicon Valley.

Chick-fil-A said the testing came back with "positive feedback from customers, particularly from those with large parties or families with children."

The dine-in mobile ordering option became available on the Chick-fil-A app last week.

If you want the full service experience, though, you should still make the trek to Hapeville.

