Chick-fil-A is now serving fish sandwiches for Lent

HOUSTON — Chick-fil-A is making the rounds on social media this Ash Wednesday as the company announces the return of its limited time fish sandwich.

Select locations will offer the sandwich between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent.

“The Fish Sandwich will join the Chick-fil-A menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries,” the company posted on its news blog. “Be sure to confirm with your local restaurant that it is offering these entrees.”

This time of year the fish sandwich becomes a popular fast food specialty, with Arby's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Popeyes, Wendy's, and White Castle also serving them up, reports Business Insider.

So which rank the best?

Business Insider reviewed them and ranked these as the top three:

1- Wendy’s

2- Popeyes

3- White Castle

Honorable mention, since White Castle isn’t in Houston, McDonald’s came in at number four.

