Chick-fil-A giving out FREE Spicy Chicken Biscuits to kick off school year

The free sandwich giveaway begins Tuesday and runs through August 22.

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A is celebrating the return of the school year by giving away free breakfast sandwiches for an entire week!

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are giving you a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit when you use the Chick-fil-A App starting Tuesday all the way through August 22.

“I am so excited to offer our guests a breakfast treat to celebrate the new school year,” said Richard Gonzalez, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Bandera Road. “We hope a delicious Spicy Chicken Biscuit will fuel our community as our students and teachers return to the classroom. We are wishing them a wonderful year of learning.”

You have to use their App to get the free breakfast sandwich during breakfast hours only.

There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

To find a Chick-fil-A near you, visit their website.

