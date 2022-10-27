Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at this metro Atlanta location

They'll be served for a limited time at the Truett's Chick-fil-A location in Stockbridge.

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch.

Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11.

After a viral 11Alive VERIFY story about the wings being tested at traditional restaurants, the Atlanta-based restaurant said Thursday that the Truett's Chick-fil-A location in Stockbridge will serve Outfox Wings.

Outfox Wings is an offering from Little Blue Menu, a "ghost kitchen" concept created by Chick-fil-A in Nashville, TN. Little Blue Menu offers the classic Chick-fil-A menu items plus other options that can't be found at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

"There are no plans to test or launch chicken wings at traditional Chick-fil-A restaurants," the popular restaurant chain reiterated once again.

The wings will be served as an 8-count menu item with the option of five sauces and seasonings: ranch, buffalo, honey sweet chili, lemon pepper or Sriracha garlic.

They said the wings come "undressed" and that the seasoning will come on the side.

