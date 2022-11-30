Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly.

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging.

There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Prices range from $15 to $75 dollars.

And it's already planning more merch for next year.

