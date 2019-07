SAN ANTONIO — The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its favorite holiday, "National Cheesecake Day", with a half-off slice for guests.

The event is taking place on July 30 at participating locations around the country.

If you're in the Alamo City looking for a discount bite to eat, you can visit:

North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave

The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway

Dessert for a deal? Well, this takes the (cheese) cake!