June 21 marks the 10th 'Free Tea Day' at McAllister's Deli.

You can reportedly choose between 32 oz. of iced sweet or unsweet black or green tea.

You also don't have to be a rewards member, just show up!

If you're not a fan of tea but craving something else cold, you can take advantage of Starbucks Happy Hour and get 50 percent off Frappuccinos starting at 3 p.m.

